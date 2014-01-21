Justin Bieber drops $75K at Miami strip club: TMZ

Holy dollar bills, y’all! Justin Bieber spent a massive wad of cash — $75,000, to be exact — at a …

Justin Bieber spent a massive wad of cash — $75,000, to be exact — at a Miami strip club on Monday night, according to TMZ.com.

The 19-year-old got a whopping $75K in $1 bills and then “went wild” at King of Diamonds, a rep for the jiggle joint told TMZ. He was apparently there to celebrate rapper pal Lil’ Scrappy’s 30th birthday.

Earlier in the night, Bieber hit up the nightclub Mansion.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, news broke that cops found drugs in the increasingly troubled pop star’s home last week while searching it during an egging-related raid.

According to TMZ, police found marijuana, empty codeine bottles and drug paraphernalia but couldn’t seize the items because their search warrant was related to the alleged egging, not drugs. Cops were looking for surveillance equipment that may have shown the egging that Bieber’s neighbor alleges.