The star will perform two shows at Barclays Center and one at MSG.

The Biebs new album “Purpose” drops Friday, but his tour was announced today.

The “Purpose World Tour” starts March 9 in Seattle with stops at Barclays Center May 4 and 5 and Madison Square Garden on July 18.

Check out the dates on JustinBieber.com. Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at aeglive.com.