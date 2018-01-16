Justin Timberlake may be a “Man of the Woods” now, but city folks sure can’t get enough of him.

The “Filthy” singer has added 10 more dates to his upcoming tour, including a second night at Madison Square Garden. Timberlake will play at The Garden on March 22 now, as well as March 21, which sold out quickly.

Tickets for the March 22 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4, following the release of his new album, “Man of the Woods,” on Feb. 2.