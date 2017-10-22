Justin Timberlake took to Twitter Sunday night to confirm reports that he will be returning to the Super Bowl, with a performance at halftime of Super Bowl LII.

“I DO have the time. Half the time . . . #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight,” he wrote.

In a video posted with the message, Timberlake and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon jokingly ask each other if they “have the time.”

The two riff back and forth, running the words together until Fallon finally asks, “You halftime?” to which Timberlake replies, “I do halftime!”

In 2004, Timberlake performed live with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, in the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident.

Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game and halftime show will be on NBC.