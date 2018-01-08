The man of the woods is coming to the Garden.

Justin Timberlake will play Madison Square Garden on March 21, the third stop on his upcoming “Man of the Woods” tour, the artist announced Monday. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Jan. 16.

With news of his first tour in more than three years, you can’t stop the feeling that JT is going to have a banner 2018: His hotly anticipated new album, “Man of the Woods” drops Feb. 2 and just two days later he plays the halftime show of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, his third time on the sporting world’s biggest stage.

The new LP will be his first solo project in more than four years since the second half of “The 20/20 Experience” came out in September 2013. He hasn’t been completely out of the music scene since then, however, picking up his 10th Grammy last year for his single “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the animated hit “Trolls.”

Timberlake last played in NYC in December 2014 when he did a star-studded show at Barclays Center. He was joined on stage by Jay-Z, while Queen Bey and Taylor Swift looked on. He last brought sexy back to MSG for two nights in February 2014.

The new North American tour starts March 13 in Toronto and will make 27 stops before ending in Memphis on May 30.