Kardashians to star in Hamptons-set reality show

Get ready for “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.”

The Kardashians are heading back to New York: E! announced on Wednesday a new spinoff show, “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.”

The reality show will feature sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who is newly single after her recent split from hubby Lamar Odom, as they relocate their New York City DASH boutique, currently on Spring Street, to a new property. They’ll also open up a pop-up store in the Hamptons. The show is set to premiere in the fall.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian previously shot the show “Kourtney and Kim Take New York.”

In other Kardashian news, Kim revealed a small mishap during her recent Vogue photoshoot with husband-to-be Kanye West and baby North West.

During Kim’s appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Meyers showed some of the photos featured in the magazine, including one of the couple lounging with West holding North.

“North peed on him right at that moment and he was trying to tell me, and I couldn’t really hear him,” Kim told Meyers. “I had to get up and clean her off, clean him off. It’s a good memory”.