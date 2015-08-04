Karlie Kloss to Glamour: I’m enrolling at NYU

“Welcome to NYU, Karlie,” her BFF TayTay may say.

One former angel is spreading her wings.

Karlie Kloss has officially enrolled in NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, and she’s starting classes this fall, Glamour revealed in their cover interview with the Victoria’s Secret model and resident Taylor Swift bestie.

“I didn’t want to wait until I’m 30 to continue learning and challenging myself in new ways,” Karlie said. “I am 23 and at a very busy point in my career, but I hope it’s just the beginning. I want to do it all.”

Though she hasn’t picked a major yet, Karlie did take a coding course over the summer that inspired her to start a scholarship, “Kode With Karlie,” to help girls get involved with tech.

So maybe a computer science degree is on the table?