Katie Holmes: Suri has very specific Santa requests

Katie Holmes is no slacker when it comes to Santa duty.

The supermom appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” yesterday and talked about daughter Suri’s meticulous Christmas list.

Apparently the 8-year-old knows what she wants, right down to the color schemes.

“She’s practical, she’s just very specific,” Holmes, 35, told Ellen. “Like, ‘I want a puppy, and then I want a pink collar that has sparkles on it that says the puppy’s name. Then I want shoes for the dog. . . . Then I want a purple clip.’ Like, it’s all very detailed.”

“You cannot miss any item on that list, because if you screw that up, that’s years and years of hearing about it, and then probably therapy.”

Suri is also daughter to the eccentric Tom Cruise. Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012, and Suri has since been photographed extensively by paparazzi. So, yes, she might eventually need therapy.