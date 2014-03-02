Kelly Killoren Bensimon checks in from Oscars party

amNY’s Kelly Killoren Bensimon was on the scene at the Elton John viewing party last night and she filed this …

Leaving the red carpet of the Beverly Hillls Hotel to the Elton John viewing party, I saw Carolina Herrera looking chic beyond compare in a tangerine and white Grecian goddess dress.

I went with a trend-driven, Zac Posen gown. For jewelry, I chose a doorknocker pearl necklace.

At the party, Kim Kardashian is red hot in a Ruby Woo MAC lipstick gown and Kourtney is rocking a tuxedo.

At the party, I saw a big group hug with Kelly Osbourne, Sharon, Ozzy, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Donatella Versace.