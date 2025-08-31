PHOTOS: Kel’s Burger Fest takes over Brooklyn with burgers and nostalgia

Kel Mitchell at Kel’s Burger Fest, which took over BK Backyard Bar in Brooklyn on Aug. 30.

Actor Kel Mitchell teamed up with Bucket Listers to bring the ultimate celebration of all things burger to Brooklyn on Saturday.

Dubbed “Kel’s Burger Fest,” the gathering drew hundreds of New Yorkers to BK Backyard Bar in Williamsburg on Aug. 30 with a lineup of food, games, and nostalgia for the one-day event.

“We got Pizza Fest, we got Strawberry Fest, we got Chili Fest, but everybody loves burgers and there’s so many different ways to make a burger. You could do it with gluten-free, you could do the vegan burger, however you want to do it,” said Mitchell. “It’s a lot of fun and I know a little something about burgers, so we gotta have a Burger Fest.”

The event featured a lineup of live DJ sets, a 90s dance battle, and an orange soda chugging contest, a nod to Mitchell’s character on “Kenan & Kel.” Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. made an appearance and performed during the event, performing the group’s hit song “It’s Tricky.”

Outside of the food, guests were able to chill out in the vintage arcade lounge, play carnival games and shop vintage goods onsite. Mitchell also met with fans to sign autographs and take photos in the VIP lounge.

“Fun, that is the number one word today. Fun, excitement, of course, it’s gonna be some nostalgia, but yeah, this is long-lasting fun,” said Mitchell.

Vendors included Fat Sal’s (from Los Angeles), Oh Boy., Bear Burger, Next Stop Vegan, Lacey Burger, Burger Head, No Good Burger Joint and BILT Signature Burger. The festival also featured complimentary orange soda by Fanta, cake pops from Mani Pops, Creamisicles provided by Good Pop, and cookie samples from Darryl Makes Cookies (of Run DMC).

“I love New York. Every time I come here, me and my family, we have an amazing time here. [There’s] a lot of great people. It’s a family city, you know what I mean? People have a lot of fun here, man. So, I gotta do it here,” said Mitchell.

Kel’s Burger Fest will be heading to Miami this November.