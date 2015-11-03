Kendall Jenner in, Rihanna out at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

E! News reported that Kendall Jenner is scheduled to walk the VS runway

News from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just keeps on coming.

E! News reported that Kendall Jenner is scheduled to walk the VS runway, joining her BFF Gigi Hadid, who is also set to walk the show for the first time, and Lily Aldridge, who’s wearing this year’s Fantasy Bra.

In other news, Rihanna is no longer part of the musical lineup. People Magazine reported yesterday that the singer was too busy working on her new album to perform. In her place, Ellie Goulding will now headline, joining Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The show airs on CBS on Dec. 8.