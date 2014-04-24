Kevin Clash, Elmo puppeteer, cleared of sex abuse charges

The puppeteer famous for playing Elmo has been cleared of sex abuse charges by an appeals court.

Kevin Clash resigned from his “Sesame Street” job after being accused in 2012 of abusing multiple men over more than a decade. Clash said at the time that he was resigning from his job because “personal matter” had turned attention away from “the important work Sesame Street is doing.”

The U.S. Appeals Court in New York threw out three cases earlier this month.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Jeff Herman, told People magazine “the case was dismissed because of the statue of limitations.” Another case against Clash is still in the courts.