An online petition is beseeching Netflix to have producers cast Kevin James, star of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” in place of Kevin Spacey on “House of Cards.”

The streaming service had announced that production has been suspended on the political drama until further notice following sexual-harassment allegations against star Spacey.

“I think Kevin James can elevate ‘House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’ and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is,” wrote the Change.org petition’s sponsor, listed as Robbie Pyma of Australia.

It had acquired more than 35,000 signatures in six days as of Wednesday morning, with a goal of 50,000.

"Kevin James is a national treasure ... Seems like a smart business decision to me," fan Mitchell Cairns wrote after signing.

Neither Netflix, CBS nor James, 52, responded to requests for comment.

With amNY.com staff