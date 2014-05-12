Kim and Kanye’s Bel Air mansion still isn’t finished

The home has been under construction for more than a year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their May wedding on the brain — but it seems that finishing construction on their Bel Air mansion is the last thing on their minds.

According to RadarOnline.com, the home, which has been under construction for more than a year, won’t be ready “any time soon.”

But when the couple and daughter North West do move in, they’ll be in the lap of luxury. According to the site, the reality star is constructing a $750,000 “glam room” for getting ready, a music studio, a wine room, a gym and an infinity pool. ?