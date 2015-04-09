Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrive in Armenia

We hope the people of Armenia are ready for this.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian spent their first full day in Armenia, AKA their homeland, on Thursday. The two sisters coordinated outfits while embarking on a day full of sightseeing.

Khloe, 30, wore an olive high-low skirt, a camel-colored leather jacket and fierce stilettos.

Kim, 34, donned a nude-colored wool coat, tight tank that showed off her figure, and a matching pencil skirt.

Khloe posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Thursday morning, in front of a statue.

“Visiting the Mother Armenia statue today in Yerevan,” Khloe wrote for the caption. The Mother Armenia statue symbolizes peace through strength ?blessed to be here!!!

We’re glad to see the sisters getting in touch with their roots.

Stay tuned for more Kardashian Armenian adventures!