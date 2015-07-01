Kim Kardashian endorses Hillary Clinton for president

But Kardashian says she doesn’t think of herself as a feminist.

Caitlyn Jenner may still be a Republican, but Kim Kardashian is endorsing a Democrat for 2016.

According to The Daily Beast, Kardashian said on Tuesday that she hopes Hillary Clinton will be the first female president–although Kardashian said she doesn’t think of herself as a feminist. “I guess people call me a feminist, but I don’t like to put labels,” Kardashian said.

When asked about the recent Supreme Court ruling, Kardashian said she was “proud of Obama and proud to be an American.” As for her stepfather’s transition to being a woman, Kardashian said “we all as a family prayed and hoped that people could understand it.”