Kim Kardashian warned by FDA about Instagram post

If you spend as much time on Instagram as Kim Kardashian does, you are bound to attract the government’s eye.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to Kardashian, saying a post about an anti-morning sickness drug violates federal rules about drug promotion.

Kardashaian posted last month about the drug Diclegis, which she said helped her morning sickness. “It’s been studied and there was no increased risk to the baby,” Kardashian wrote.

But the FDA said Kardashian did not accurately represent the drug’s risks, sending her a warning this week to “immediately case misbranding.”

Diclegis is the only medicine approved in the United States for women with morning sickness, although it has not been tested in women with a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

Kardashian has since deleted the post. Kardashian and Diclegis’ maker, Duchesnay USA, said they are in a partnership but have declined to comment further on the partnership.

While Kardashian and her famous family frequently post about brands on social media, the FDA has been cracking down on celebrities and medical endorsements.