Kim Kardashian, Kanye West cover Vogue’s April issue

What’s next, a Kim Kardashian/Anna Wintour selfie?

Yes, the rumors are true, the reality star has in fact scored a Vogue cover– a Vogue cover featuring a hashtag, at that.

Kim and hubby-to-be Kanye West, dubbed #WORLDSMOSTTALKEDABOUTCOUPLE, pose in a loving embrace for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz on the high fashion mag’s uncharacteristically pop culture-savvy April issue.

Kardashian, who wears an elegant off-white gown that could be a wedding dress, tweeted excitedly about the cover Friday afternoon: “This is such a dream come true!!! Thank you @VogueMagazine for this cover! O M GGGGGG!!! I can’t even breathe!”

The duo’s always well-dressed baby, North West, most likely makes the inside pages, since she appears in a behind-the-scenes video on Vogue.com.

A surprising step for Vogue, but was it the right one? Let us know what you think.