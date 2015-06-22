Kim Kardashian, Kanye West having a baby boy, Kardashian announces

The news comes just one week after North West’s fabulous birthday party.

It’s a boy for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the reality show star announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“You’re such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!” Kardashian tweeted on Father’s Day.

Kardashian and West are parents to daughter, North, who turned two last week. There’s no indication yet if the new baby will have as fabulous birthday parties as his sister, who celebrated her second birthday at Disneyland.

Kardashian, who has been publicly sharing her struggles with infertility, has previously swatted down rumors that she knew the sex of the baby and that she was having twins.