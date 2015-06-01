Kim Kardashian pregnant with second child

Kardashian teased us with this tweet: “There’s some exciting news, make sure you tune in! ”

Kimye baby No. 2 is on the way!

Kim Kardashian announced she is pregnant with her second child during the midseason finale of aKeeping Up with the Kardashians” on Sunday night.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have a daughter, North, who will be two in June.

In this season of the reality show, Kardashian has been open about her struggles with infertility, even saying in last night’s episode aI’m, like, so over it … “Like, I’m exhausted, so I’m sure everyone gets to that point. I’m like, ‘OK, I’m done.'”

And then in the teaser for the rest of the season, Kardashian reveals she is pregnant. She teased the episode on Twitter on Sunday, writing “There’s some exciting news, make sure you tune in!”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, posted a photo on Instagram of Kardashian and West with the caption “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to meet your new little love bug!!!!! Sooooo happy for you guys!!!!!!!!!!”