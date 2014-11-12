The story behind Kim Kardashian’s butt picture

Kim Kardashian’s butt, it seems, has a mind of its own.

Kim Kardashian’s butt, it seems, has a mind of its own.

According to E! News, Kardashian’s already infamous naked-backside-flaunting cover shoot for Paper magazine was an impromptu collaboration between her and photographer Jean-Paul Goude.

A source spilled to E! that “Kim went into the shoot with just the one cover image in mind: the Champagne pic, because Jean-Paul Goude wanted to recreate his pic he took 30 years ago. That was it.”

But after the creative sparks started flying, Kardashian and Goude asked all the publicists and magazine executives to leave. “[Goude] had to be inspired and sketch her first and have a vision,” the source told E! News.

The dress ripping and sultry over-the-shoulder gaze was conceived when the duo were left to their own devices.

The finishing touch was Kardashian’s shiny tush, courtesy of her make up artist Mario Dedivanovic, who used a special oil-based spray to give it that million dollar glisten, said the source to E! News.