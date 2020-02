West has a huge smile on his face.

Daddy-daughter bonding time!

Kim Kardashian shared with the world an adorable picture of rapper hubby Kanye West and daughter North West spending time together at the studio.

“#BringYourDaughterToWorkDay,” the reality star, 33, captioned the photo on Instagram.

In the photo, West, 37, has a huge smile on his face, beaming at his daughter, who sits on her papa’s lap and looks straight into the camera.

Little North turned 1 year old in June, celebrating with a Coachella-themed soiree.