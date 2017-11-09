The Eighth Wonder of the World will finally roar on Broadway. Following a lengthy development period in which countless writers came and went, the stage musical of “King Kong” (based on the original 1933 movie) will open Nov. 8, 2018, at the Broadway Theatre. The title character is described as a “20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians,” with one of the producers calling Kong “the most magnificent leading man to ever appear in a Broadway show” — sorry Hugh Jackman.

Kelli O’Hara joins ‘Kiss Me, Kate’

Kelli O’Hara will headline a revival of Cole Porter’s Shakespeare-themed musical comedy “Kiss Me, Kate,” to be produced by the Roundabout in early 2019. Scott Ellis (“On the Twentieth Century,” “She Loves Me”) will direct, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Goldberg and Gyllenhaal join ‘Damn Yankees’

Baseball season may have ended for the year, but that isn’t stopping the Roundabout Theatre Company from bringing back the 1955 musical comedy “Damn Yankees” for a high-priced, one-night-only “benefit concert reading” on Dec. 11 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The cast will include Whoopi Goldberg as the devilish Applegate and Maggie Gyllenhaal as the sexpot temptress Lola (originally played by Gwen Verdon), plus Broadway favorites Danny Burstein and Victoria Clark. James Earl Jones, who was originally slated to also appear, has backed out due to a scheduling conflict. Kathleen Marshall will direct. Ticket prices range from a $50,000 “gold sponsor package” to general tickets for $150 to $500.

Andrew Lloyd Webber to release autobiography

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who will turn 70 on March 22, will also release his first memoir that month, titled “Unmasked.” The book will focus primarily on the composer’s early years, during which time he gained fame with the rock musicals “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita.”

Spotted…

Joan Allen at “Sweeney Todd”… Aasif Mandvi, David Schwimmer, Josh Radnor and Jennifer Westfeldt at “Junk.”