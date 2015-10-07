Kourtney Kardashian strips down for Vanity Fair

Kourtney Kardashian strikes back!

Following her July split from partner Scott Disick — a perennial partier whose increasingly close relationship with a female friend of the couple was the final straw — the eldest Kardashian, 36, has taken to the pages of Vanity Fair with a stunning nude pictorial.

Kardashian — mom to Mason, 5, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 9 months — stripped down for celeb shutterbug Brian Bowen Smith for a series of photos titled “Metallic Life.” The photos are on display at L.A.’s De Re Gallery from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19.

Kardashian is no stranger to posing in the buff: She posed for Smith in December 2014 for DuJour Magazine, when she was pregnant with Reign.

Now, that’s how to nurse a bad break-up.