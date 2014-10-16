Kristen Stewart gives a star performance in ‘Camp X-Ray’

“Camp X-Ray” is about a prison guard at Guantanamo Bay who forges a personal connection with an inmate, but it’s not a political movie in any sense.

No, the real story here is Kristen Stewart, who plays the guard and finally gives a performance that seems to have something extra going on beneath the impenetrable exterior.

She’s quite good opposite Peyman Moaadi as the prisoner, illustrating her character’s awakening to the reality surrounding her in small, intimate gestures.

The film meanders a bit, stuck in a single gear without generating enough existential angst to hold it together, but it’s revealing in that it significantly rewrites the potential for Stewart’s future.