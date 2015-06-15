KulturfestNYC features performance by cantorial supergroup Five Cantors

KulturfestNYC will be a festival of firsts. The inaugural event, which celebrates Jewish life and culture, is set to feature …

The inaugural event, which celebrates Jewish life and culture, is set to feature the first ever performance by Chassidic vocal group the Five Cantors.

The event kicked off on Sunday and runs for eight days and nights, through June 21. The Five Cantors will play their first show at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s “toe-tapping Jewish soul music” that “goes right into your heart,” concert organizer Zalmen Mlotek said of the Five Cantors.

“It will be a melange of music from traditional to new music,” Mlotek added, a mix of the young and the old.

The group brings together popular-in-their-own-right solo Yiddish performers Avraham Fried, Lipa Schmeltzer, Netanel Hershtik, Yankov “Yanki” Lemmer and Joseph Malovaney who, according to Mlotek, are the five best representatives of traditional cantorial music.

Organized by the Museum of Jewish Heritage’s National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, KulturefestNYC is offering other musical performances, films such as “Romeo and Juliet in Yiddish,” lectures, and Jewish-centric theater events such as “The Kishka Monologues.”