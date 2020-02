Another day, another attempt to “break the Internet” by a Kardashian.

This time it’s 18-year-old Kylie Jenner, who covers the new edition of Interview magazine.

And while the teen laments how “I’ve already lost parts of me, like, my youth,” inside the issue, it’s her photo shoot with Steven Klein that has cause the predictable stir.

A latex-clad Jenner poses in a wheelchair in several images, and social media users reacted with the anger that the magazine’s marketing team had no doubt hoped.