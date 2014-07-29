Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s jazz album will be released on September 23

“I love the way she sings,” Tony Bennett says about Gaga.

If you’re talking Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, “Anything Goes.”

The pair announced Tuesday morning on Today that they are releasing a jazz album together, titled “Cheek to Cheek,” to be released on September 23.

The pair also showed their video for the single, “Anything Goes.”

In fact, Lady Gaga is celebrating her collaboration with Tony Bennett with one of those trendy work-related tattoos: a trumpet.

“I asked Tony to sketch a trumpet for me, and he decided to sketch Miles Davis’ trumpet — an iconic trumpet,” she said on “Today.” “I decided to get a tattoo because I loved it so much.”

Bennett and Gaga have collaborated before, on Bennett’s 2011 album “Duets II.”

“I love the way she sings,” Bennett told “Today’s” Carson Daly on Tuesday.

Gaga, for her part, said it is “just so natural” to sing with Bennett.

“Cheek to Cheek” will include classics such as “Anything Goes,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” “Lush Life” and more.