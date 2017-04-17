Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper begin filming ‘A Star Is Born’ at Coachella

The singer will be credited by her birth name, Stefani Germanotta.

Lady Gaga will rise to fame once again in “A Star is Born,” which began filming on Monday, Warner Bros. announced in a statement.

Alongside Bradley Cooper, Gaga — who will be credited by her birth name, Stefani Germanotta — is starring in the musical remake, which tells the story of Jackson Maine (Cooper) who discovers the unknown singing talent of Ally (Gaga). Warner Bros. released the first image of the two, featuring a brunette Gaga singing and Cooper playing the guitar.

The singer, who took to the stage at Coachella Music Festival and released a surprise single “The Cure” last weekend, is now in full acting mode.

“I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of ‘A Star is Born’ is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5 … ⏰”

Warner Bros. tweeted a link last week for fans to join Gaga and Cooper at the Coachella stages on April 18 and 19 during filming in Indio, California. According to the announcement, Coachella will transform into a country Western concert for scenes in the film. Attendees are asked to sport their best denim and cowboy boots.

“A Star is Born” is slated to release on Sept. 28, 2018, according to Warner Bros.