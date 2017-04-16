Lady Gaga debuts ‘The Cure’ at Coachella music festival

“The Cure” was released after her performance at Coachella.

Headlining the Coachella music festival, Lady Gaga debuted a new song Saturday night.

“The Cure” was immediately released after her performance on multiple streaming services.

Gaga became the first solo woman to headline the festival in a decade. That title was originally set to go to Beyoncé, but she pulled out in February due to her pregnancy.

In addition to the new single, Gaga performed multiple songs from her latest album, “Joanne,” as well as many of her older hits.

Gaga is set to start her Joanne World Tour in August.

“The Cure” is Gaga’s first new piece of music since the release of “Joanne.”