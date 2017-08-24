Lady Gaga gets personal in new Netflix documentary ‘Five Foot Two’

“I’m known for being larger than life, but I’m really just … #GagaFiveFootTwo.”

Lady Gaga is giving us an unfiltered, deeply personal look at her life in a new documentary slated to hit Netflix this fall, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The pop superstar’s project “Gaga: Five Foot Two” will show us a glimpse beyond the glitter of her memorable 2017 Super Bowl performance, with a year-in-the-life portrait of her road to the stage.

The “Million Reasons” singer teased the project on Twitter Thursday, releasing three short video clips. In one, the singer can be heard sobbing while speaking to stylist Brandon Maxwell. The sound bite plays over a clip of Gaga swimming slowly in a pool.

“I’m alone, Brandon. Every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence,” Gaga says, crying.

The documentary will follow Gaga through her July 2016 breakup with fiance Taylor Kinney, health struggles, acting gig on “American Horror Story: Hotel” and various performances including her Super Bowl halftime show.

On Twitter, Gaga gave a bit of background behind the doc’s title.

Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, said in a statement the doc will show people the “genuine” and “hilarious” side of the pop star.

The doc will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before it hits Netflix Sept. 22.