Lady Gaga opens up about fame, love and more on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

This past “Sunday Morning” didn’t seem so easy for Lady Gaga.

The 30-year-old star gave a raw interview on the CBS morning show, cutting straight to the heart of things with CBS’ Lee Cowan, who quizzed her on everything from her public breakup with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney to family life and the pitfalls of fame.

Walking through Central Park’s Strawberry Fields, the “Born This Way” singer recalled life before she became a bona fide star, telling Cowan how she used to lay flowers by the John Lennon “Imagine” memorial “four times a week.”

Gaga got teary-eyed once the interview moved behind closed doors, at her family’s Upper West Side restaurant Joanne, as the singer got real about her personal life and the things that really matter. Some highlights:

On love:

“I think women love very hard. … We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with.”

On the price of fame and becoming ‘public property’:

“I’m very acutely aware that once I cross that property line, I’m not free anymore. As soon as I go out into the world, I belong, in a way, to everyone else.”

What she misses most about anonymity:

“I miss people. I miss, you know, going anywhere and meeting a random person and saying ‘Hi’ and having a conversation about life. I love people.”

How Gaga defines success:

“[You can have] all the awards in the world, you can get into all the nightclubs, they’ll send you the nicest clothes. [But there’s] nothing better than walking into your dad’s restaurant and seeing a smile on his face and knowing that your mom and dad and your sister are real proud of you.”