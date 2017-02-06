Lady Gaga tour: After Super Bowl LI, singer announces 2017 concert dates

Lady Gaga will be in NYC in August 2017.

Following her crowd-pleasing Super Bowl LI halftime show, Lady Gaga gave fans something more to go gaga over.

The singer announced tour dates for 2017, with tickets going on sale starting Feb. 10.

Gaga released her latest album, “Joanne,” in October last year.

The Joanne tour will be the first major solo tour Gaga has done since 2014. She toured with Tony Bennett in 2015 after the release of their “Cheek to Cheek” album.

The New York native plans to come to Queens on Aug. 28, 2017, to perform at Citi Field. Tickets for that show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13, via Ticketmaster.

She’ll kick off the tour in Vancouver on Aug. 1.

All of the tour dates can be found on ladygaga.com.