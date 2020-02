The final curtain call at Roseland Ballroom should be monstrous.

The iconic venue on 52nd Street is closing down with a series of seven Lady Gaga concerts beginning Friday and ending on April 7.

Roseland originally opened in 1919 on 51st Street as a ballroom dance hall and moved to its current location on 52nd Street in 1956.

Over the decades, the space has been used for concerts by prolific musicians and special events such as Hillary Clinton’s birthday party in January.