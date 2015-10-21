Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian have nixed their divorce following his near-fatal drug binge at a brothel

The couple was brought back together after Odom’s near-fatal brothel drug binge.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian have nixed their divorce plans, with Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser requesting a Los Angeles court judge withdraw the divorce filing at the couple’s request Wednesday.

Kardashian filed for divorce almost two years ago, in Dec. 2013, but it was never actually finalized.

The 31-year-old has remained by the side of her previously-estranged husband since his near-fatal drug binge at a Nevada brothel last Tuesday, which put him in a four-day coma.

Odom, 35, is continuing his long road to recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was transported to the L.A. hospital on Monday evening, via helicopter, from Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where he first received treatment.

TMZ reported that Odom’s family believes Cedars-Sinai is better equipped to deal with his ranging and complex medical issues. The gossip site received information from “insiders” that Odom is facing many months of rehabilitation, including speech therapy and physical therapy.

For the past few months Kardashian had reportedly been dating 26-year-old Houston Rockets star James Harden. Radar Online yesterday said Kardashian ended things with Harden to continue her focus on Odom.