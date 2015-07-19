‘Last Comic Standing”: Amy Schumer, Gabriel Iglesias and other stars who competed on the show

“Last Comic Standing” returns for its ninth season on Wednesday with a new host, a new judge and a slew …

Biting funny man Anthony Jeselnik takes over as host and former “Saturday Night Live” player Norm Macdonald joins returning judges Roseanne Barr and Keenan Ivory Wayans.

The competition series features up-and-coming and veteran stand-up comics vying for the title of “Last Comic Standing,” prizes and a TV development deal.

Since premiering in 2003, the show has helped launch the career of some big-name stars in the world of comedy. Here are some of the alumni who, despite not winning, went on to big things:

Amy Schumer

The “It” woman of the moment, Schumer’s has a critically acclaimed Comedy Central show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” airing now and she wrote and stars opposite Bill Hader and LeBron James in the new Judd Apatow film “Trainwreck,” which opened in second this past weekend with $30.2 million.

Gabriel Iglesias

This comedian, one of the biggest stand-up draws around, had a stand-up film, “The Fluffy Movie,” in theaters last year.

Doug Benson

Benson has had a number supporting roles, but these days he’s best known for his popular podcast “Doug Loves Movies.”

Lavell Crawford

If you’re fan of “Breaking Bad,” there’s a good chance you’ll remember Crawford for his role as Saul Goodman’s bodyguard Huell Babineaux.

On TV: The new season of “Last Comic Standing” premieres on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC/4.