What to watch after Trump’s State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night, which means it’s all you’ll see while flipping through the major networks.

The president is expected to touch on topics including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals plan and the nation’s economic structure. A number of Democratic lawmakers, celebrities and others have already announced they’ll be boycotting the address.

Many of those attending — including Sen. Kamala Harris (California), Sen. Ron Wyden (Oregon) and Rep. Judy Chu (California) — have revealed they plan on bringing Dreamers with them to Capitol Hill to protest the president’s immigration policy. Actress Alyssa Milano has tweeted plans to use #StateoftheDream on Twitter to stand against the president.

Planning your own form of protest? The address will interrupt regularly scheduled programming on networks like CBS, ABC and PBS starting at 9 p.m., so catch up on some Netflix bingeing, take a nap or head out to the bar if you’re not interested in watching. Once it’s over, the late-night options will be aplenty.

If you are looking to watch the SOTU, both YouTube and Twitter will air Trump’s speech live.

Viewing options after the SOTU address:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: Colbert is really, really ready to speak his mind about Trump’s address. The late-night host plans to air his talk show live from Manhattan’s Ed Sullivan Theater starting at 11:35 p.m. He’ll also have the “2 Dope Queens” Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, and “Pod Save America’s” Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett drop by as guests. Country music singer Chris Stapleton is slated as the night’s musical guest.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: Kimmel will sit down with adult film star Stormy Daniels on his late-night show immediately following the address at 11:35 p.m. The host says he has “a lot of questions” for Daniels, who was reportedly paid off by the president to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The WSJ report detailed an arranged $130,000 payout in 2016 for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep quiet about the alleged 2006 encounter.

“Angela Rye’s State of the Union”: Democrat Maxine Waters, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, will appear on a special episode of BET News, airing directly after the address. She’ll give an “exclusive rebuttal” to the president’s statements, according to BET, and examine his first year in office. She’ll be joined by Rashad Robinson, Stacey Abrams, David Johns, Melvin Carter, Opal Tometi and Stefanie Brown James.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: Noah plans to dedicate the majority of his late-night episode (11 p.m.) to responding to the SOTU speech with guest David Remmick, of The New Yorker.

“The Opposition with Jordan Klepper”: “The Opposition” will also air live — the first time for the Comedy Central show — at 11:30 p.m., directly following “The Daily Show.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”: Seth gave his viewers a comical preview of the address Monday night, saying Trump’s “Not scheduled to appear in front of Congress again until the impeachment hearings.” He’ll also air a regularly scheduled episode of his show at 12:35 p.m.