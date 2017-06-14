Laura Benanti, as Melania Trump, vows to ‘Make America Grape Again’ on ‘Late Show’

Laura Benanti delivered yet another uncanny impression of Melania Trump on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” Tuesday night.

The Broadway actress, who could easily pass as a Melania doppelgänger, first appeared on the late-night show as “Melania” last July (after the now-first lady’s RNC speech) and returned Tuesday to give another impersonation.

Colbert checked in with “Melania” in the sketch, who had lots of things to say about her time in the White House so far. The first lady and her son, Barron, swapped New York City for a White House view on Sunday. She and Barron, 11, remained at their Trump Tower residence as Trump took office in January.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she said about the move. The fake first lady was noticeably missing a smile. “It was so lonely in New York doing whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. I called it my prison of freedom.”

With “happy eyes” and a stiff face, “Melania” expressed excitement over any potential of impeachment of her husband, adding that Trump would be in the White House for exactly “1,315 days, 11 hours, 55 mins, and … 20 seconds.” Yes, she checked the clock.

Colbert let the pretend first lady lend some words of wisdom in which she then told the host that America made a vow (yes a vow, not a vote), for better or worse, “in sickness and in no health care,” that must be honored.

“We stay, we make the best of it, and you’ll find that in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink,” she said, raising a glass to help “Make America Grape Again.”