Going forward, Lauren Ambrose will only play Eliza Doolittle at seven out of eight weekly performances in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady.” No reason for given for the change but it is likely due to vocal and/or physical strain. Kerstin Anderson (who recently led a national tour of “The Sound of Music”) will now play Eliza at Sunday matinee performances.

Taub joins John and Rudnick on ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Singer-songwriter Shaina Taub has joined the creative team of the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the 2006 Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway film “The Devil Wears Prada.” Taub will write lyrics to accompany Elton John’s music and Paul Rudnick’s book. In a statement, Taub referred to the film as “one of my all-time favorite movies.” Taub’s musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be performed by The Public Theater as the second installment of this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park season.

‘Cats’ choreographer dies at 92

Dame Gillian Lynne, who is best known for choreographing the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats,” passed away on Sunday at age 92. The lights of Broadway were dimmed for one minute on Monday in her honor. In a statement, Lloyd Webber wrote that “Lynne was a seminal figure in choreography for three generations, possibly four since her groundbreaking work in ‘Cats’ is still being seen around the world.”

Spotted…

Olympian gymnast Laurie Hernandez at “Frozen”…Nick Jonas at “The Band’s Visit”…Idina Menzel at “Come From Away”… Dylan Baker and Brian Stokes Mitchell at “Carmen Jones.”