Laurie Metcalf, who is currently playing Hillary Clinton in “Hillary and Clinton,” will return to Broadway in spring 2020 in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” alongside Emmy winner Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran. The play will be directed by Joe Mantello. This will mark the fourth year in a row in which Metcalf has starred in a play on Broadway (following “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “Three Tall Women” and “Hillary and Clinton”). One of the best-known modern American dramas, "Virginia Woolf" has received Broadway revivals in 2005 (with Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin) and 2012 (with Amy Morton and Tracy Letts).

Free outdoor Broadway concert to be held on May 10

“Stars in the Alley,” the annual concert where both new and long-running Broadway musicals offer free outdoor performances in the Theater District’s Shubert Alley, will be held on May 10 at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Over 20 Broadway shows will participate, including “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Be More Chill,” “The Cher Show,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Prom,” “Tootsie,” “Oklahoma!” and “Hadestown.” Shubert Alley is located between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th streets.

Tony Awards will offer its own predictions game

While Broadway fans have long been able to make their own Tony Awards predictions on websites like GoldDerby.com, the Tony Awards itself is now getting in on the game with the 2019 Tony Awards Challenge. After the Tony Award nominations are announced on April 30, people will be able to make award predictions in an interactive game format at tonyawardschallenge.com. Players who correctly guess all 26 categories are eligible to win free Broadway tickets for a year.

‘Pride Plays’ to celebrate 50 years of gay drama

The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising with “Pride Plays,” a festival of plays that have explored LGBTQ voices over the past 50 years, from June 20-24. Featured plays include Terrence McNally’s “Some Men,” William Hoffman’s “As Is,” Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz” and Jonathan Tolins’ “The Last Sunday in June.” Doug Nevin and Michael Urie will serve as producers of the festival.

‘Fairview’ wins 2019 Pulitzer for Drama

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was won this week by Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Fairview,” which was produced by Soho Rep last year and will receive an encore run at Theatre for a New Audience beginning June 2. In the awards announcement, “Fairview” is described as “a hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly conceptual, layered structure, ultimately bringing audiences into the actors’ community to face deep-seated prejudices.” Finalists for the award included Clare Barron’s “Dance Nation” and Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Spotted …

Bob Saget and R.L. Stine at “Beetlejuice” … Whoopi Goldberg at “The Cher Show” … Annette Bening, Christian Slater and Al Roker at “Burn This” … Michael Moore at “Come From Away.”