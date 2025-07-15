Laverne Cox brings her one-woman show ‘Gurrl, How Did I Get Here?’ to NYC

Emmy-winning producer and four-time Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox is set to light up City Winery NYC with her new one-woman show, “Gurrl, How Did I Get Here?” on Monday, July 28.

Cox, best known for her role as Sophia Burset in “Orange Is the New Black,” has become a prominent advocate for trans visibility and inclusion within and beyond Hollywood. In “Gurrl, How Did I Get Here?,” Cox offers a personal look at the highs and lows that have shaped her life and career, exploring themes of love, loss, trauma, triumph, and self-acceptance.

In addition to acting, Cox has worked as a producer on projects such as “The T Word,” “Disclosure,” and “Free CeCe,” documentaries that focus on transgender experiences and representation in media. Her advocacy work has led to appearances on the covers of major publications, including TIME, British Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Essence.

Tickets for the show range from $45-$75, with a VIP post-show meet and greet available for $100. There is a $25 per person food and beverage minimum in the concert venue, which guests can meet through purchases in the onsite restaurant.

City Winery NYC serves as both a live music and comedy venue and a fully operational urban winery and restaurant. The space blends intimate concerts with upscale dining and wine experiences, offering what it calls “a unique culinary and cultural experience” for urban wine and music enthusiasts.

The July 28 show is at 8 p.m. at City Winery NYC, located at 25 11th Ave. (Pier 57). Tickets are available at https://citywinery.com/new-york-city/events/laverne-cox-216p8f.