‘Law & Order’ celebrates 25 seasons with a diner pop-up at Rockefeller

The Dun Dun Diner is coming to Rockefeller Center in October.

“In the culinary world, late-night cravings are considered especially dangerous. In New York City, the dedicated cooks who satisfy these cravings work at an elite establishment known as the Dun Dun Diner. These are their specials.”

Nothing says “Law & Order” like the iconic “dun dun” intro. Now, fans can immerse themselves in the world of their favorite crime show with the Dun Dun Diner pop-up at Rockefeller Center.​

To celebrate the 25th season of “Law & Order” and the 27th premiere of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC is hosting a limited-time dining experience based on the Dick Wolf franchise. The pop-up will run from Oct. 3-5.

The event will take place at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, a fitting backdrop in Midtown Manhattan for the one-of-a-kind “criminal” experience.

The Dun Dun Diner, named for the show’s legendary musical intro, is hosted by NBC and Peacock in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency. The grand opening is to open a few days after the season premiere of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, which is Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, coinciding with the season premiere.​

According to the Rockefeller Center website, the diner features partnerships with Milk Bar and Dinner Service NY, allowing fans to try diner classics, buy limited-edition squad merchandise, and experience interactive moments inspired by “Law & Order” heroes, guest stars, and decades of cases.

The pop-up is modeled after “the quintessential New York City hangout for hard-working detectives,” according to an NBC press release. It also features memorabilia from the show.

​Table setups are designed to make fans feel like Briscoe (Jerry Orbach), grabbing a quick bite before returning to the beat, or Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are catching up on a case.

​The series, created by Dick Wolf, is one of the most time-honored crime dramas, known for its unique, subdivided format that examines “the police who investigate crime and district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,” according to a press release from NVE Experience Agency.

​The event follows last year’s “Law & Order Station” takeover in Boston. In 2024, Rockefeller Center renamed its plaza “Olivia Benson Plaza” to mark the 25th anniversary of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” according to the Today website.​

Since 1990, the Law & Order universe has been a cornerstone of New York City’s cultural landscape, remaining successful due to the series’ dramatized storytelling, engaging characters, and a familiar comfort experience found in each episode.

The “Dun Dun Diner” allows fans to enjoy their food as if they were Benson on break from a busy schedule in an iconic New York diner.

The limited-edition diner is open and free to the public. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the dates and hours of operation for the “Dun Dun Diner”:​

October 3: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.​

October 4-5: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.