Lea DeLaria, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star, gets in verbal confrontation with M train preacher

“You have no right!” she yelled at the preacher.

If Big Boo could ride the subway, this is what we imagine it would be like.

Lea DeLaria, who plays “Big Boo” on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” shouted down a subway preacher on the M Train in a video captured by TMZ.

“You have no right!” DeLaria shouted at the preacher, who attempted to tell passengers about how Jesus would save them from “sin.”

“Other people believe other things and have every right to believe other things on this planet and in this world,” DeLaria said. “We do not have to be force fed this man’s religious beliefs. Jesus never said for you to do this, not anywhere in the Bible.”

As DeLaria sang “99 Bottles of Beer,” the preacher tried to fight back, talking about how the U.S. would end up like Sodom and Gomorrah, but DeLaria insisted “you are the reason America is in trouble.”

DeLaria appeared ready for the lecture, wearing a “Bad Jew” shirt and carrying a “God Hates Bags” tote.