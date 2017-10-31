Better get binging: Netflix is pulling all nine seasons of “How I Met Your Mother” this November.

The Carter Bays and Craig Thomas-created series is among dozens of titles leaving the streaming service next month to make room for several new offerings, like Alec Baldwin’s “The Boss Baby” and Marvel’s “The Punisher.”

Below, the five movies and TV shows you’ll want to add to your queue before it’s too late.

“Twilight”: Leaving Nov. 1

The film adaptation of Stephanie Meyer’s cult-favorite saga lives on in the Netflix universe, until November, that is. The first film hit theaters just under a decade ago (yes, a decade), so it might be worth re-watching to see what your teenage self obsessed over.

“The Heartbreak Kid” Leaving Nov. 8

Rushing into a relationship? Watch and learn from Eddie (Ben Stiller), who finds out there’s far more to his new wife Lila (Malin Ackerman) than he bargained for.

“How I Met Your Mother” (Seasons 1-9): Leaving Nov. 13

Loyal “HIMYM” fans will want to head back to the beginning before it gets the boot from Netflix. Start at season 1, episode 15 and hold an honorary “Game Night.” Then, head to season 3, episode 5 and figure out how Ted “Met Everyone Else” while “eating a sandwich.” Continue into season 4, episode 2 to head on the disappointing journey for “The Best Burger in New York,” and wrap it all up with season 9, episode 16, “How Your Mother Met Me.”

“Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me”: Leaving Nov. 16

Released just two years before her death, “Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me” highlights the Emmy-winning comedian in her element. In the live performance, she mocks Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Cher, Kathy Griffin and several other celebs plus pokes fun at blondes, kids on airplanes and more.

“The Break-Up”: Leaving Nov. 16

Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston) will make you feel much, much better about your own love life. The 2006 rom-com has tons of famous faces in it, like Jon Favreau, Jason Bateman and Justin Long.