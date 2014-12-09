LeBron James’ royal faux pas

LeBron James set British media tongues wagging yesterday after allegedly breaking royal protocol by putting his arm around Duchess Kate on Monday night.

The basketball king met the royal couple at the Barclays Center after he played in the Nets-Cavaliers game. The trio posed for press photographs, and James presented William and Kate with personalized Cavaliers shirts, including a tiny one for baby Prince George.

The Daily Mail called the shoulder-touching incident an “eyebrow-raising moment” and “a breach in etiquette,” while The Independent said James’ move was a “crucial mistake.”

It’s generally considered a faux pas to touch a member of the royal family, though the British Monarchy’s official website says that technically “there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family.”