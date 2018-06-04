MGM has reportedly managed to not only sign on Reese Witherspoon for “Legally Blonde 3,” but also bring back the majority of the creative team responsible for the original 2001 film. What, like it’s hard?

It’s been 17 years since the premiere of “Legally Blonde,” which starred Witherspoon as sorority girl Elle Woods navigating the decidedly un-pink world of Harvard Law. Written by Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah — and based on the novel of the same name — the movie was a hit, leading to a sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” in 2003.

Smith and McCullah are in final talks to write the latest entry, with original producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel signing on again alongside Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company. According to Deadline, the plot will be “much in the spirit of the first film.”

Witherspoon has been vocal throughout the years about returning to her Elle Woods roots.

“I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women,” the actress told Rachel Zoe in 2015. “And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

A year ago, the “Big Little Lies” star, 42, noted to E! News that she was just waiting for “somebody really clever to come up with a great idea” before signing on to a sequel.

“I do think it’s a good time do it,” she said. “I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”