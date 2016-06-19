Leslie Odom Jr. to leave ‘Hamilton’ July 9, star says

“Hamilton” star and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. said on Sunday he will be leaving the beloved show in July, the third original cast member to do so.

Odom Jr., who plays Aaron Burr, announced in a Facebook video that he will depart on July 9 when his contract is up.

“This is brilliant material and there are guys that are chomping at the bit to get their hands on this part,” he said. “I can’t wait to see all the guys who come after me and show me about Burr and teach us all about shades and levels of this part that I couldn’t find. It has just been the most completely wonderful, totally healing and inspiring experience from beginning to end.”

Odom Jr., who won the best actor in a musical Tony award for his performance, is the third original cast member to leave the hugely popular show. July 9 will also be the last show for Hamilton’s creator and star, Lin Manuel Miranda, and for Phillipa Soo, plays Hamilton’s wife, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton.

“We’re going to go out with a bang,” Odom Jr. said.

He added that he will auction off the items in his dressing room to support a yet-unnamed charity.