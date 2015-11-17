Lights, The Mowgli’s, Phases: Three bands to get you happy

Turn off your television. Turn off the news. With terrorism and war making up the headlines, it’s easy to fall …

But for one night, there’s an escape, when Canadian electro-pop star Lights, alt-pop crew The Mowgli’s and synth-poppers Phases take over Irving Plaza tonight. There may not be three happier, more optimistic acts in music today, performing up-tempo pop songs with big, bright choruses and smile-inducing melodies.

But not all versions of “happy” are the same. Which band’s form of good cheer will put the biggest smile on your face? Here’s a few handy ways to characterize and differentiate the brands of jubilation on display Wednesday night.

Type of Happy:

Lights: I-can-do-anything happy

The Mowgli’s: Family-campfire happy

Phases: Getting-ready-for-a-night-out happy

Lyrical Mission Statement:

Lights: “Singing every song, loving every line, ’til the night is gone, just like the old times.”

The Mowgli’s: “I’m good, living life just like I should, wouldn’t change it if I could.”

Phases: “Feeling good ain’t going out of style … I’m in love with my life.”

Moment of Reflection:

Lights: “Slow Down”: “When I was young, you were only a ghost, taking old friends, leaving me alone. When we are gone, tell me where do we go?”

The Mowgli’s: “The Great Divide”: “The city lights have left me nearly empty; they’ve replaced the stars that used to shine so bright.”

Phases: “Lonely Days”: “The dreams that never came, lost somewhere in starlight/Lonely days, lonely nights”

Peak Serotonin:

Lights: Pogoing around the dance floor

The Mowgli’s: Shouting along with the choruses

Phases: Bobbing the head and striking a pose

If you go: Lights, The Mowgli’s and Phases play Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., 212-777-6800, $25-$45.