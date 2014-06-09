Lil’ Kim welcomes baby girl

Her name is Royal Reign.

All hail Lil’ Kim’s baby girl!

The rapper has welcomed her first child, a gal with a very regal name, Royal Reign, according to reports.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the 39-year-old gave birth on Monday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

Kim has not announced who the father of her child is, though he is reported to be the rapper Mr. Papers.

“Congratulations 2 my sis @LilKim & her precious healthy Babygirl #RoyalReign May she be Blessed!,” rapper Missy Elliott tweeeted.

Added Miley Cyrus: “Congrats to my bb and her bb @LilKim.”