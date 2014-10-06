Limp Bizkit reignites youthful passion

Fred Durst is ready to “Break Stuff” for today’s youth once more.

While many former rock bands from the ’90s have either disbanded or reformed with new members, Limp Bizkit has powered its way back into the consciousness of young minds with its core lineup mostly intact.

The key to its success, lead screamer Fred Durst, meanwhile, has welcomed the opportunity to regain his title of angriest front man in the business. Credit the stale state of music for the resurgence, according to a statement made by the band after reuniting more than five years ago:

“We decided we were more disgusted and bored with the state of heavy popular music than we were with each other,” said Durst and guitarist Wes Borland in a joint statement from 2009.

Their latest tour finds the band debuting new material alongside their most recognized hits. And with a new album, “Stampede of the Disco Elephants”, on the horizon, this may lead to a second coming of the band for the iPhone generation.

Call it “Nookie” 2.0.